CMA Awards Respond to Backlash After Charley Pride's Death From Coronavirus, One Month After Attending Indoor Ceremony
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () The death of country music legend Charley Pride shocked his fans only one month after he was in attendance at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, which were held indoors in November. The 86-year-old music star died on Saturday (December 12) in Dallas, Texas of complications from COVID-19, his publicist confirmed. Shortly after his death, [...]
