Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CMA Awards Respond to Backlash After Charley Pride's Death From Coronavirus, One Month After Attending Indoor Ceremony

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The death of country music legend Charley Pride shocked his fans only one month after he was in attendance at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, which were held indoors in November. The 86-year-old music star died on Saturday (December 12) in Dallas, Texas of complications from COVID-19, his publicist confirmed. Shortly after his death, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Charley Pride, Groundbreaking Country Music Star, Has Died At Age 86

Charley Pride, Groundbreaking Country Music Star, Has Died At Age 86 02:04

 Country music superstar Charley Pride has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was the first African-American inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and leaves behind a legacy of achievements; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies at 86 [Video]

Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies at 86

Charley Pride, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. (12-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published
Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas [Video]

Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas

Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:31Published
Did The ‘Stress’ Of Touring Play A Part In Tom Petty’s Death? New REELZ Doc Dives Deeper: Watch [Video]

Did The ‘Stress’ Of Touring Play A Part In Tom Petty’s Death? New REELZ Doc Dives Deeper: Watch

The world was shocked on October 2, 2017, when news broke that Tom Petty suddenly died at the young age of 66. Now REELZ examines his final hours in Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Tom Petty, airing..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Maren Morris Says 'We Should Be Outraged' if Indoor CMAs Contributed to Charley Pride's Death

 Maren Morris is speaking out following the death of country music legend Charley Pride, who died from coronavirus complications just one month after attending...
Just Jared Also reported by •Upworthy