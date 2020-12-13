Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guam-based artiste's song tops Indian chart

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Guam-based artiste's song tops Indian chartWhat is the worth of a Malayalam verse in a song, you may wonder. For musician Starla Edney, it is a ticket to beat the likes of the revered pop band BTS and acquire the top spot on a list of Shazam's most-searched tracks in India.

The young musician from the tiny island of Guam became a chart-topper after word about her song...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like