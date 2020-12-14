‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for Biden
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Michigan state legislative offices will be closed on Monday due to safety concerns as the members of the Electoral College are set to cast their official votes in the state Capital for President-elect Joe Biden.
