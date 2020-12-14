Global  
 

‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for Biden

Mediaite Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for BidenMichigan state legislative offices will be closed on Monday due to safety concerns as the members of the Electoral College are set to cast their official votes in the state Capital for President-elect Joe Biden.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday 02:32

 Michigan's 16 Democratic Electoral College voters are set to cast their vote Monday afternoon for Joe Biden.

