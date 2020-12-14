Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Ex Donald Trump Jr.'s Video, Responds to Fan Asking If He Was 'Always Like This'

Just Jared Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Aubrey O’Day is reacting to a video clip featuring her ex, Donald Trump Jr. If you don’t know, the former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Donald Trump‘s TV series The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011 and she has claimed that she had an affair with the Trump Jr. In a new video, Trump [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Trump supporters in DC backing unfounded voter fraud claims clash with counter-protesters

Trump supporters in DC backing unfounded voter fraud claims clash with counter-protesters 00:54

 Supporters of President Donald Trump's unfounded voter fraud claims in the District of Columbia clashed with counter-protesters.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Four stabbed during violent clashes at pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C [Video]

Four stabbed during violent clashes at pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C

Four people were stabbed in Washington, D.C. during the unrest after a pro-Trump rally on Saturday (December 12).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd' [Video]

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team. Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published