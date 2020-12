You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeff Bridges Launches New Site To Keep Fans Updated On Cancer Fight



The actor says sharing the news of his cancer diagnosis brought of feelings of gratitude and love. Suzanne Marques reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:24 Published on November 2, 2020 Jeff Bridges 'appreciating mortality' after cancer diagnosis



Jeff Bridges says he is "appreciating his mortality", since being diagnosed with lymphoma. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on October 31, 2020 Jeff Bridges Gives Update On Cancer Trreatment



Jeff Bridges is thanking fans for their support as he battles cancer. On Thursday, he took to social media and sent a message to his well-wishers. "I want to thank you all for reaching out during.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on October 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jeff Bridges Shares Photo of His Shaved Head as Cancer Battle Continues Jeff Bridges is keeping his fans in the loop amid his battle with cancer. The Oscar winner posted a photo to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 of himself with a...

E! Online 7 hours ago