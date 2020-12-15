Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Bridges Shares Photo of His Shaved Head as Cancer Battle Continues

E! Online Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jeff Bridges is keeping his fans in the loop amid his battle with cancer. The Oscar winner posted a photo to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 of himself with a shaved head. He also...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Inequality In Healthcare Following Cancer Battle [Video]

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Inequality In Healthcare Following Cancer Battle

The Washington Football Team head coach said his recent bout of cancer treatments opened his eyes to the need for better, more affordable healthcare for everyone in this country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:36Published
Jeff Bridges Launches New Site To Keep Fans Updated On Cancer Fight [Video]

Jeff Bridges Launches New Site To Keep Fans Updated On Cancer Fight

The actor says sharing the news of his cancer diagnosis brought of feelings of gratitude and love. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published
Jeff Bridges 'appreciating mortality' after cancer diagnosis [Video]

Jeff Bridges 'appreciating mortality' after cancer diagnosis

Jeff Bridges says he is "appreciating his mortality", since being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeff Bridges Reveals He Shaved His Head & Got A New Puppy Amid Cancer Battle

 Jeff Bridges is updating his fans on how things are going in his life after he revealed his cancer diagnosis just a few months ago. The 71-year-old Big Lebowski...
Just Jared