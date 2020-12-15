Jeff Bridges Shares Photo of His Shaved Head as Cancer Battle Continues
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jeff Bridges is keeping his fans in the loop amid his battle with cancer. The Oscar winner posted a photo to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 of himself with a shaved head. He also...
