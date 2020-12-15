Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: VIkas Gupta opens up about the responsibilities he took at a young age

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020
They say with great power comes great responsibility, and challenger Vikas Gupta demonstrated his resolve by taking on the challenge of starting his career at a tender age despite all the struggle that accompanies it. The housemate catapulted into fame after his stint on Bigg Boss Season 11, giving him this powerful challenger...
