Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton's Proposal Plans Almost Got Ruined

E! Online Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Blake Shelton planned a surprise proposal for Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma...but she almost didn't make the trip. As the "Cool" singer explained to Kelly Clarkson on the Dec. 15...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Gwen Stefani nearly messed up Blake Shelton's proposal

Gwen Stefani nearly messed up Blake Shelton's proposal 00:44

 Gwen Stefani nearly messed up Blake Shelton's proposal by almost cancelling their trip to Oklahoma.

