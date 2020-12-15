Global  
 

Jake Paul Offers Conor McGregor $50 Million To Fight Him

SOHH Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jake Paul Offers Conor McGregor $50 Million To Fight HimYouTube star Jake Paul wants to fight every celebrity right now. A new video has emerged online of him challenging UFC icon Conor McGregor and the price tag is not a dollar short of $50 million. Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor Paul said he’s got $50 million for McGregor if he steps in the ring […]
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul

Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul 02:28

 Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul

