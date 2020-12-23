Global  
 

Ben Askren accepts Jake Paul’s challenge for boxing match despite YouTuber wanting Conor McGregor fight, Michael Bisping and Dillion Danis in the running

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Jake Paul is gagging to fight on March 28, just over a month after his brother, Logan, takes on Floyd Mayweather. Paul has been constantly calling out UFC star Conor McGregor and despite the fact the YouTube star made a $50 million offer to McGregor with ‘proof of funds’, the Irishman appears unmoved. McGregor is […]
Dana White says he is considering letting Amanda Nunes knock Jake Paul out after vulgar Instagram video in which he insulted Conor McGregor, his fiance and UFC boss

 Dana White has revealed he is considering letting Jake Paul fight Amanda Nunes. The UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion is on an 11-match winning streak...
talkSPORT