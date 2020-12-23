Ben Askren accepts Jake Paul’s challenge for boxing match despite YouTuber wanting Conor McGregor fight, Michael Bisping and Dillion Danis in the running
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Jake Paul is gagging to fight on March 28, just over a month after his brother, Logan, takes on Floyd Mayweather. Paul has been constantly calling out UFC star Conor McGregor and despite the fact the YouTube star made a $50 million offer to McGregor with ‘proof of funds’, the Irishman appears unmoved. McGregor is […]