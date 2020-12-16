Dana White says he is considering letting Amanda Nunes knock Jake Paul out after vulgar Instagram video in which he insulted Conor McGregor, his fiance and UFC boss
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Dana White has revealed he is considering letting Jake Paul fight Amanda Nunes. The UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion is on an 11-match winning streak and is more than up for the challenge. YouTuber Paul, 23, is desperate to fight mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor in a boxing ring and claimed he has offered McGregor […]
