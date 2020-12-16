Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dana White says he is considering letting Amanda Nunes knock Jake Paul out after vulgar Instagram video in which he insulted Conor McGregor, his fiance and UFC boss

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Dana White has revealed he is considering letting Jake Paul fight Amanda Nunes. The UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion is on an 11-match winning streak and is more than up for the challenge. YouTuber Paul, 23, is desperate to fight mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor in a boxing ring and claimed he has offered McGregor […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul

Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul 02:28

 Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match [Video]

Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match

Jake Paul defends Nate Robinson after he's mocked after their boxing match and teases he'll go against Conor McGregor next. Plus, Logan Paul calls out his ex's famous father.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:11Published
Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight? [Video]

Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight?

After his knockout of Nate Robinson, amateur boxer Jake Paul said he could knock out Conor McGregor.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:29Published
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Jake Paul offers Conor McGregor $50m to fight as he takes swipe at Dana White and UFC star’s fiancee, plus reveals thoughts to Mike Tyson

 Jake Paul is doing his best to get Conor McGregor in the ring with him – and claims the UFC star has a $50m offer on the table to do so. In an expletive-laden...
talkSPORT Also reported by •TMZ.com

Jake Paul mocked after calling out Conor McGregor in cringe social media vid

Jake Paul mocked after calling out Conor McGregor in cringe social media vid Conor McGregor has received a foul-mouthed boxing challenge from Jake Paul, who has insulted the UFC superstar, his fiancee Dee Devil and Dana White in a...
Daily Star