Jake Paul Offers Conor McGregor $50 Million To Fight, 'You're Scared'

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Dana White has responded -- telling TMZ Sports bluntly, "I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out." "Conor, you're scared. Dana, you're scared. Sign the f**king contract, you idiots." Jake Paul is pulling out all the stops to book a…
Dana White Says 'Zero Chance' Jake Paul Will Fight Conor McGregor

 "[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos." That's Dana White stomping..
