Jake Paul offers Conor McGregor $50m to fight as he takes swipe at Dana White and UFC star’s fiancee, plus reveals thoughts to Mike Tyson
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Jake Paul is doing his best to get Conor McGregor in the ring with him – and claims the UFC star has a $50m offer on the table to do so. In an expletive-laden Instagram video, the YouTuber-turned professional boxer sipped whiskey, smoked a cigar and insulted McGregor, his fiancée Dee Devlin and UFC boss […]
