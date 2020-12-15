Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jake Paul offers Conor McGregor $50m to fight as he takes swipe at Dana White and UFC star’s fiancee, plus reveals thoughts to Mike Tyson

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jake Paul is doing his best to get Conor McGregor in the ring with him – and claims the UFC star has a $50m offer on the table to do so. In an expletive-laden Instagram video, the YouTuber-turned professional boxer sipped whiskey, smoked a cigar and insulted McGregor, his fiancée Dee Devlin and UFC boss […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul

Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul 02:28

 Jake Paul VS Conor McGregor Fight Shut Down & Valkyrae Apologizes To Logan Paul

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match [Video]

Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match

Jake Paul defends Nate Robinson after he's mocked after their boxing match and teases he'll go against Conor McGregor next. Plus, Logan Paul calls out his ex's famous father.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:11Published
Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos [Video]

Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos

YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match Saturday night and the Internet went wild after the knockout punch. Twitter users made memes of Nate Robinson..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:59Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Conor McGregor ‘shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f****** YouTube videos’ claims Dana White, as UFC chief pours cold water over prospect of Jake Paul fight

 Dana White has emphatically ruled out the prospect of UFC star Conor McGregor and YouTube sensation Jake Paul participating in a future exhibition bout. Paul...
talkSPORT