Lauren Daigle 'dropped' from New Year’s Eve celebration over appearance with Sean Feucht

Christian Post Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Following a complaint from the mayor of New Orleans, popular Christian singer Lauren Daigle has reportedly been removed from the lineup for the annual "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" broadcast. 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: How To Safely Bring in the New Year

How To Safely Bring in the New Year 01:07

 Most people believe how you ring in the New Year is indicative to how you will spend the New Year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has New Year’s Eve’s celebrations looking a little different. Buzz 6o’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

