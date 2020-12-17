Joe Scarborough Buries Rand Paul In Epic Rant Over Voter Fraud Scam: ‘Why Do You Want To Spread Violence Across America?’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election



President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 5 days ago Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List



President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness



Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory took a bizarre turn after one of his witnesses went viral for her wild testimony alleging voter fraud. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago