Mank Moview Review: Skating on thin ice Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

*Mank

U/A: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Sam Troughton

Director: David Fincher

Rating:

*



Mank basically bio-tomes scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz' attempts to finish the screenplay of the now all-time favorite, greatest... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

