Mank Moview Review: Skating on thin ice
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
*Mank
U/A: Biography, Comedy, Drama
Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Sam Troughton
Director: David Fincher
Rating:
*
Mank basically bio-tomes scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz' attempts to finish the screenplay of the now all-time favorite, greatest...
*Mank
U/A: Biography, Comedy, Drama
Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Sam Troughton
Director: David Fincher
Rating:
*
Mank basically bio-tomes scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz' attempts to finish the screenplay of the now all-time favorite, greatest...
|
|
|
You Might Like