Gwen Stefani's Global Citizen Prize Awards Performance Will Take You Back to the '90s
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani wants the world to know she's still "just a girl" from Orange County. The Voice mentor performed at NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards on Dec. 19, where...
Gwen Stefani wants the world to know she's still "just a girl" from Orange County. The Voice mentor performed at NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards on Dec. 19, where...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources