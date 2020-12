You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shamita Shetty Gets Candid About Her Character In Black Widows, Reveals She Initially Didn’t Like It



Fans have seen the gorgeous Shamita Shetty portray various characters in her films and shows. Well the beauty is all set to shine on-screen once again with ZEE5’s upcoming web show Black Widows and.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 10:16 Published 6 days ago Watch: Shilpa Shetty gives fans first glimpse of daughter Samisha's face



Shilpa Shetty has been sharing adorable glimpses of daughter Samisha on social media. However, in all the pictures and videos, the munchkin's face was hidden. On Friday afternoon, fans finally got the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published on November 20, 2020 Shilpa Shetty gives glimpse of baby girl Samisha



Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter Samisha. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu was also snapped in Mumbai. Actor will next be seen in 'Golmaal 5'. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on November 20, 2020