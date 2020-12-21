Twitter Obsessed With the Bloomberg Reporter Who Upended Her Life for ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli: ‘Most Jaw-Dropping’ Twist
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
2020 has been a long year, but it clearly isn't ending without at least one more wild scandal. Christie Smythe, a former Bloomberg News reporter, has quit her job, divorced her husband, and frozen her eggs for a new unexpected man in her life -- the notorious and imprisoned "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli.
