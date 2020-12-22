Former Bloomberg Reporter Ditches Husband, Job For Fraudster Martin Shkreli

2020 has been a long year, but it clearly isn't ending without at least one more wild scandal. Christie Smythe, a former Bloomberg News reporter, has quit her...

Journalist Who Gave Up Job and Marriage for Martin Shkreli 'Insulted' by Critics of Their Romance Former Bloomberg reporter Christie Smythe has no regrets after opening up about falling in love with the former hedge fund manager, who is convicted of...

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago



