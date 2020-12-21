Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez Dishes On If She & Alex Rodriguez Might Follow In The Footsteps Of Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell With Their Wedding

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez in a brand new interview. The 51-year-old actress and signer appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show and got real about her much-anticipated wedding to the former baseball star, admitting that there was a thought that they would follow in the footsteps of Goldie [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez opens up about questioning whether or not to marry Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez opens up about questioning whether or not to marry Alex Rodriguez 00:49

 Is Jennifer Lopez questioning her upcoming marriage with Alex Rodriguez? The 51-year-old celeb opens up to Andy Cohen about their walk down the aisle.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez insists there was nothing weird about Madonna costume [Video]

Jennifer Lopez insists there was nothing weird about Madonna costume

Jennifer Lopez had no qualms about dressing up as Madonna for Halloween, even though the Queen of Pop was previously romantically linked to her now fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Jennifer Lopez: Madonna outfit wasn't 'weird' [Video]

Jennifer Lopez: Madonna outfit wasn't 'weird'

Jennifer Lopez insisted no one found it "weird" when she dressed as Madonna for Halloween, despite the singer previously rumoured to have dated Alex Rodriguez.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:11Published
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez discussed not getting married at all [Video]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez discussed not getting married at all

J-Lo admits she and A-Rod have chatted about the idea of not getting married at all.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez may adopt Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's approach to togetherness

 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged, but that doesn't mean they're getting married.
Upworthy