Lindsey Graham Slams ‘Clueless’ Joe Biden After Former Friend Calls Him a ‘Personal Disappointment’ Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lindsey Graham called for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of his friend and incoming president, Joe Biden. In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Graham also responded to Joe Biden’s criticism of him. “Lindsey’s been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his,” Biden said last week regarding […] 👓 View full article

