Dominion Employee Sues Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Trump Campaign and Right-Wing Media for Dragging His Name Through the Mud

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dominion employee forced into hiding as he sues for defamation



Eric Coomer, an executive of a voting machine company that has been the target of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is suing the Trump Campaign, as well as.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 05:54 Published 19 hours ago Michigan AG Seeks Sanctions Against Sidney Powell



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she plans to seek sanctions against Donald Trump’s former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago Eric Coomer, Dominion Voting Employee, Sues Trump Campaign & Others



The security director of Dominion Voting Systems, based in Denver, filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against the 2020 Trump re-election campaign. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Dominion Voting Systems Employee Sues Trump Campaign And Allies For Defamation Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are among those named in the suit by Eric Coomer, Dominion's product security director, who is in hiding over threats stemming...

NPR 2 days ago



