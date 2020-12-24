Global  
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card

AceShowbiz Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
According to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, the card was inspired by a photo of the family taken by Meghan's mom Doria Ragland at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Montecito, California.
