Sara Ali Khan: Just want to be the Varun and Sara of this generation and make our mark
Friday, 25 December 2020 () With the remake of Coolie No. 1 releasing today, there will obviously be comparisons between the stars of the original movie and those of the remake. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be stepping into the shoes of the inimitable Govinda and Karisma Kapoor respectively, and the audience can't wait to watch if the two young stars...
The very talented Rajpal Yadav is all set to shine on-screen once again with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini ahead of the film’s release, the actor opened up about his relationship with Varun and David and also revealed which...
Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were spotted at the Taj Mahal. The actors were shooting in Agra for their upcoming film Atrangi Re. In a video posted by Sara, she can be seen introducing..
