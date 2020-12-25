Sara Ali Khan: Just want to be the Varun and Sara of this generation and make our mark

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Akshay Kumar trolls Sara Ali Khan



Actor Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan are currently shooting for their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'. Akshay was seen dressed up as emperor Shah Jahan during the shoot. #AkshayKumar #Atrangire.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Watch: Sara attempts at introducing Akshay with rhyme on sets of Atrangi Re



Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were spotted at the Taj Mahal. The actors were shooting in Agra for their upcoming film Atrangi Re. In a video posted by Sara, she can be seen introducing.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago Varun-Sara starrer 'Mirchi lagi toh' song out now



Actress Varun Dhawan- Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No. 1' new song 'Mirchi lagi toh' song is finally out now. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan #CoolieNo.1mirchilagitomainkyakarun Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:48 Published 4 days ago