Salman Khan turns 55; actor keeps the celebration low-key at Panvel farmhouse

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
On Sunday, Salman Khan turned 55, but was in "no mood" to celebrate due to the "terrible year" 2020 has been. He stepped out of his Panvel farmhouse to interact with the media and cut his birthday cake.

"There are no celebrations this year. A lot of people from the industry have passed away. So, it doesn't call for...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News 01:14

 A big day for all the Salman Khan fans as the actor celebrates his 55th birthday today. Salman celebrated his birthday with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. Pictures and videos from the actor's birthday celebrations have...

