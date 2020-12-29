Emma Roberts Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
An insider shares that 'both baby and mama bear are doing great after the delivery' with Garrett staying by the 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' alum's side during the process.
