Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrea Mitchell Presses Giroir on ‘Major Miss’ in Vaccine Rollout After Fauci Says ‘We’re Below Where We Want to Be’ Right Now

Mediaite Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Andrea Mitchell* spoke with White House covid testing czar Admiral *Brett Giroir* about the vaccine distribution and administration numbers falling short of end-of-year expectations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like