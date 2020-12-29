Andrea Mitchell Presses Giroir on ‘Major Miss’ in Vaccine Rollout After Fauci Says ‘We’re Below Where We Want to Be’ Right Now Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

MSNBC's *Andrea Mitchell* spoke with White House covid testing czar Admiral *Brett Giroir* about the vaccine distribution and administration numbers falling short of end-of-year expectations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

