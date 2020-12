'The Office' Actress Angela Kinsey Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Angela Kinsey has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The 49-year-old The Office actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (December 29) to reveal that she test positive for the virus. β€œI started not feeling well and went to get retested,” Angela wrote along with her results. β€œI knew the odds were against me since [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

