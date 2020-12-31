The NYPD has a message for New Year's Eve revelers excited to watch the Times Square ball drop at midnight tonight: stay home and watch it on television.Full Article
NYPD Warns New Year’s Eve Revelers: Stay Away From Times Square Tonight
