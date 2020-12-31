2020 is almost over and you know what that means…it’s time for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest! This year, there’s a solid lineup of performers, despite things looking much different as we’re in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ball will still drop live in Times Square in the heart [...]Full Article
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celebrity Hosts Revealed!
Top 50 Film Schools of 2020: AFI Conservatory Tops USC in TheWrap’s 5th Annual Ranking
The Wrap
This ranking of the Top 50 film schools of 2020 first appeared in TheWrap’s fifth annual College Issue.
The American..
How Great Was ‘Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time’ in TV Ratings?
The Wrap
“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” did better than great for ABC during Tuesday’s primetime: The multi-night event series..