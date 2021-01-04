Tanya Roberts still alive despite reports of death
Actress Tanya Roberts is actually still alive -- she is hospitalized -- despite reports of her death over the weekend, her representative now says.Full Article
Roberts’s publicist retracted reports of her death and confirmed the former Bond girl and “That ’70s Show” star is still in..
