Lindsey Graham Swarmed By Trump Supporters at Airport Chanting ‘TRAITOR!’

Lindsey Graham Swarmed By Trump Supporters at Airport Chanting ‘TRAITOR!’

Mediaite

Published

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was swarmed by supporters of President Donald Trump at a Washington, D.C. airport on Friday. The crowd, held at bay by a police officer, chanted “traitor” at the South Carolina Republican. A video of the incident was posted to Twitter by Politico’s Daniel Lippman: A source sends this video of a […]

Full Article