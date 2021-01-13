President Donald Trump is making history for all the wrong reasons. The head of state has become the first president ever to be impeached – twice – in the United States history. Donald Trump Impeached Again The United States House of Representatives impeached Trump for his connection to last week’s Capitol Hill invasion. The House […]Full Article
Donald Trump Makes History As First-Ever US President To Be Impeached Twice
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
See Ya': A Rapidly-Expanding Trump Crew Is Ditching DC For Sunny Fla
Wochit News
Florida, aka The Sunshine State, is known for its sunny, sandy beaches, low taxes, and colorful characters. And as the Trump family..
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached for a second time
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Trump has been impeached, making him the only president in history to be impeached twice
USA Today News (Domestic)
You might like
More coverage
House impeaches Trump for the second time
Reuters Studio
The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally..