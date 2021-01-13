Donald Trump Makes History As First-Ever US President To Be Impeached Twice

President Donald Trump is making history for all the wrong reasons. The head of state has become the first president ever to be impeached – twice – in the United States history. Donald Trump Impeached Again The United States House of Representatives impeached Trump for his connection to last week’s Capitol Hill invasion. The House […]

