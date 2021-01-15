Tom Jones Announces New Album 'Surrounded By Time'

It's out on April 23rd...



*Tom Jones* will release new album 'Surrounded By Time' on April 23rd.



The Welsh icon has done it all in his time, with the latest chapter of his career arguably kicking off a decade ago.



2010's full length 'Praise & Blame' saw the singer return to his roots in soul, blues, and gospel, triggering a creative renaissance.



New album 'Surrounded By Time' taps into these influences once more, while steering the 80 year old icon into a fresh space.



Looking at the tracklist, writers move from Cat Stevens to Michael Kiwanuka, giving an idea of the breadth on display.



New song 'Talking Reality Television Blues' is out now, a reflection on the feedback loop into broader culture that comes with fame.



He comments...



"I was there when TV started - didn’t know I’d become a part of it - but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be."



Tune in now.



Tracklisting:

I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)

Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)

I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

This is the Sea (Michael Scott)

One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)

Mother Earth (Tony Jo White)

I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole)

Lazarus Man (Terry Callier)



