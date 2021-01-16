Hip-hop is back in the White House. The official playlist for President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris‘ inauguration playlist features the likes of Top Dawg Entertainment’s Kendrick Lamar, the late MF Doom and iconic rap group A Tribe Called Quest. Inauguration Playlist Features Rap + R&B Stars Outside of pretending to like Lil Pump, […]Full Article
Kendrick Lamar + MF Doom Land On President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Playlist
