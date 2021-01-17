Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away
Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away. Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to break the news of his demise.Full Article
The last rites for Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan will be held in the kabrastan in Santacruz west, Mumbai.
