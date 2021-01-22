Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting everybody hard. Renowned comedian Dave Chappelle has come forward to reveal he’s tested positive for the virus and canceled a slew of socially-distanced shows. Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19 Chappelle has let it be known he now has coronavirus. He is currently quarantining and is doing well, showing no […]

