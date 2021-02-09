The Supremes Mary Wilson Has Died; Cause Of Death Confirmed

Tributes come in for Motown icon...



Motown icon *Mary Wilson* has died.



The Detroit singer helped form the Supremes with her friend Florence Ballard, inviting Diana Ross to join them.



The trio were drawn into the orbit of Motown Records, enjoying the patronage of founder Berry Gordy.



While the group initially struggled to find their feet in commercial terms, a run of colossal, era-defining hits would turn them into Motown's most bankable asset.



With hits such as 'Where Did Our Love Go?' and the internally successful 'Baby Love' the three-piece brought joy to millions, up-ending expectations on what female Black American performers could achieve in the pop environment.



Florence Ballard left the Supremes in the late 60s, and the group was re-formatted more directly around the star appeal of Diana Ross.



Mary Wilson remained loyal throughout all of this, however, and her departure in 1977 brought their story to a close.



Remaining in the public eye for the rest of her life, 2018 hardback Supreme Glamour allowed the Detroit musician to tell her story, interwoven with some incredible imagery.



Mary Wilson died at home in Las Vegas on February 8th; she was 76 years old, and had been planning her latest solo release.



News of her death has sparked tributes around the globe, with Motown founder Berry Gordy "extremely shocked and saddened" by the news.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

