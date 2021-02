'Jallikattu', the 2019 action drama, is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. The story revolves around a buffalo that flees from a slaughterhouse in a remote hill town of Kerala, and ends up unleashing pandemonium as the townsfolk end up in its hunt.