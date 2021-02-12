Track Of The Day 12/2 - Iraina Mancini

'Deep End'



*Iraina Mancini* is blending the old with the new to find her own distinctive voice.



The London based crate digger holds down a pivotal show on *Soho Radio*, digging into the 60s underground while reflecting a modern outlook.



Her single 'Shotgun' landed last year and became a breakout moment, with 6Music's Lauren Laverne becoming a prominent champion.



Developing a partnership with Jagz Kooner - known for his work with Primal Scream and Andrew Weatherall - the pair patch together an array of sonic influences into an enticing digital mosaic.



New single 'Deep End' is a eagerly awaited follow up, and it patches together ye ye elements with a 21st century feel to deliver something ultra chic.



Reminiscent of David Holmes' work on the Killing Eve soundtrack, it's a retro-futuristic thriller, one indebted to French pioneers such as France Gall.



Shimmering garage rock with a pop twist, it comes equipped with a stellar video, produced by *Neon Peach Films.*



The incredible 60s and 70s influenced styling comes from *Hazy Dayz Vintage*, a portal into Iraina's world.



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

