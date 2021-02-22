‘The People We Lost Were Extraordinary’: Biden Speaks on US Reaching 500,000 Covid Deaths, Holds Moment of Silence
President *Joe Biden* spoke Monday marking the grim milestone of 500,000 covid deaths in the United States.Full Article
President Joe Biden led Americans in observing a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S...
President Biden is expected to hold a moment of silence and a ceremony at the White House later today. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis..