New York rapper Bobby Shmurda will be getting A-list celebrity treatment from the moment he steps out of prison. According to Migos member Quavo, Bobby will be riding home in style with his friend and collaborator behind the wheel. Quavo Promises To Pick Up Bobby Shmurda From Prison Bobby Shmurda is counting the hours until […]Full Article
Quavo’s Pulling Up For Bobby Shmurda’s Prison Release – Literally
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Reports: Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison
Clash
He will then be under community supervision...
A number of sources are reporting that American rapper *Bobby Shmurda*..
-
Bobby Shmurda reveals plans ahead of release from 6-year prison sentence
FOXNews.com
-
Quavo To Pick Up Bobby Shmurda From Prison As ‘Hot N-gga’ Rapper Thanks Fans On Instagram
HipHopDX
-
Bobby Shmurda Will Enjoy Family Time, Back to Work After Prison Release
TMZ.com
-
Bobby Shmurda Hypes Imminent Prison Release With 'King Of New York' Clip
HipHopDX