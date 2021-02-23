Bobby Shmurda’s Post-Prison Plans Revealed

Bobby Shmurda’s Post-Prison Plans Revealed

SOHH

Published

New York rapper Bobby Shmurda is going to be a free man soon. His prison release date is set for Feb. 23, and after six years of incarceration, the platinum-selling MC has plans for his life after lockup. Bobby Shmurda Will Return To Rap Bobby Shmurda will be on parole after he’s released from prison […]

Full Article