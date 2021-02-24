Meek Mill Apologises To Vanessa Bryant For Kobe Bryant Lyric

The widow called his line "extremely insensitive and disrespectful..."



*Meek Mill* has apologised to *Vanessa Bryant* for his recent lyric about *Kobe Bryant*.



The sporting icon died last year in a helicopter crash, an incident that also claimed the life of his young daughter, some of her friends, and the pilot.



*An inquest into the incident* closed earlier this year, sparking another wave of mourning for the American basketball legend.



Meek Mill waded into this *with a leaked new song*, in which he raps: "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe..."



The internet furore reached Vanessa Bryant, with the widow labelling the song "extremely insensitive and disrespectful..."







Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr



— Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021



In a message to Meek Mill, she wrote: "Dear Meek Mill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."



Meek Mill has seemingly apologised to Victoria Bryant in private, before addressing social: "If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"







I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!



— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021



