One year ago, Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and killed by three white men in Glynn County, Georgia., who claim they thought the 25-year-old Black man — who was jogging through their neighborhood — was a burglar. On the anniversary of Arbery’s death, his mother has filed a lawsuit against the accused murderers. Ahmaud Arbery’s […]Full Article
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Files Lawsuit On Death Anniversary
