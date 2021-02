US gymnastics coach, John Geddert, died by suicide on February 25, 2021 after he was charged with 24 felony charges, including sexual assault. Geddert was infamously involved in Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse scandal. Geddert started and previously owned his gymnastics training facility, Twistars, in Lansing, Michigan. Among Nassar’s sexual assault convictions, three of the gymnasts […]