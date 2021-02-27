Lady Gaga's stolen dogs returned safely
"Rain On Me" singer Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs were safely delivered to police.
*Lady Gaga's* dogs Koji and Gustav have been recovered unharmed, according to law enforcement, after they were stolen by thieves..
A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station around 6 p.m, said Captain Jonathan Tippett.