One of the best moments of the Golden Globe Awards was also a tear-jerker. Six months after he tragically passed away, Chadwick Boseman won the award for best actor in a drama movie for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts Award On His Behalf Taylor Simone Ledward gave a powerful […]Full Article
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Represents Him At Golden Globes
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Highlights from the 2021 Golden Globes
Bleacher Report AOL
The 78th Golden Globe Awards started with technical glitches but ended with powerful speeches from Cecil B. DeMille Award winner..
«Nomadland» et «The Crown» sont les grands gagnants des Golden Globe Awards 2021!
Cover Video FR STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman, Bill Murray’s Shirt, The Crown | All Highlights | | Oneindia News
Oneindia
The Golden Globes ceremony was held yesterday. As the Pandemic is still around, the ceremony took place from Los Angeles and New..
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured at the Golden Globes Awards
Bang Media International Limited
'Nomadland' and 'The Crown' top Golden Globe winners
Cover Video STUDIO