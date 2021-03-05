Liam Gallagher Steps In To Aid Vital Glasgow Venue The Priory

He's contributed to a prize draw...



*Liam Gallagher* has stepped in to help save Glasgow venue The Priory.



Located on the city's Sauchiehall Street, The Priory has risen to become one of Scotland's most important music hubs.



Gerry Cinnamon got his break here, while Baby Strange host their debauched, illicit, and thoroughly vital Club Strange events at The Priory.



Currently under threat due to the turmoil caused by the pandemic, the venue has organised a prize draw to raise funds.



Liam Gallagher has stepped in with some one-of-a-kind goodies, including the only set list from his Down By The River Thames show - signed by the iconic frontman himself.



Alongside this, you can grab a pair of TRNSMT festival weekend tickets, a signed 'Why Me? Why Not' box set, and a £200 Pretty Green voucher.



A neat gesture - of course, Liam Gallagher owes a chunk of his career to Glasgow... Alan McGee discovered Oasis playing bottom of the bill at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut.



Liam Gallagher comments: “I can’t wait to get back to playing for the fans. But in the meantime, we need to look after the live industry and support our venues...”



